St George Brass Band has excelled once again, in the recent State Solo and Party Championships.
Attracting hundreds of entries across NSW, young musicians from St George certainly showed up offering some strong competition.
Vice President of The Band Association of NSW and Secretary of St George Brass Band, James Moule, said the standard of playing, especially in under 19 events, was higher than he had seen in 25 years of attending the championships.
"It is clear that school band programs are only now showing signs of recovery after the COVID-19 shut-downs," he said.
Notable successes from members include:
Leo Huang, 15, of Oatley became the first member to win an Open Championship when he won Open High Tuba. Leo will now represent the Band at the Open Champion of Champions event on August 27. Leo also won under 19 Tuba, retaining his title from 2022.
Savannah Mao,13, won under 15 cornet and flugel.
The Lower Brass Quartet consisting of Alex Putra, Holly Williams, Leo Huang and Stella Shin, won under 19 quartet.
The Band's 16 entries gained four first places, two second and six third.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
