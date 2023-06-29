She could have made it another eight years for a golden send-off, but Carol Guest is more than ready to call time on 42 years.
It's an impressive standing, with decades long work at Shire Christian School. Her role in the school's administration team signifies a dedicated career, as she is the longest serving employee of the co-educational high school at Barden Ridge.
As excited as students are to wrap up Term 2, Mrs Guest naturally has mixed feelings about her retirement. A sense of readiness combined with a little sadness, yet as the saying goes, time flies when you're having fun.
"It has been a great place to work," Mrs Guest said. "I have just loved the school, loved the people I've worked with...it's felt like family here."
Mrs Guest, of Grays Point, began volunteering at the school in 1980 when her children started their education there.
"When I rang the school to enquire about enrolling my children, a young student answered the phone," she said. "You don't get that now."
Since 1977 Shire Christian School has grown from a handful of children meeting in a church hall, to an institution with almost 1000 students.
After seeing a need and taking up a voluntary position in the school's office in 1981, Mrs Guest continued until 1987 when a formal paid arrangement was established.
"Back then there were three of us in the office working part time," she said. "Dianna brought her typewriter in - she did all the typing. Then Anne and I shared the other days.
"After a while it went up to full time and more recently it's gone back to part time again."
From greeting parents and students in the reception and answering phone calls, to providing secretarial support to teachers and first aid, the position has been diverse, Mrs Guest said.
In more recent years, she has made a valuable contribution to the school's archiving and has also provided administrative support for staff professional development.
"I love the heritage of the school," she said. "I have some wonderful memories and feel blessed to have been part of this school community and to have seen it grow from the humble early days to where it is today.
"Lots of students who are now parents come back with their children, and some students have become teachers.
"I think I'm past my use by date...I'm in my 70s. It's hard to say goodbye. It's been a wonderful place to work."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
