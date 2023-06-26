Former Socceroos boss Postecoglou prepares for cup glory in Glasgow

Picture by Shutterstock

Ange Postecoglou is a former soccer defender and Socceroos national team boss who left an impression on sports fans down under. The master tactician worked magic at Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory before replacing German Holger Osieck.



During his time managing Australia, the Greek-born gaffer took the team to its first AFC Asian Cup and also led them into the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Few saw that coming. Big Angle blew away the doubters.



New country, same success story

But he stepped back from international soccer in 2017 to work overseas. Ange is now thousands of miles away, having swapped Australia for Glasgow, and he appears to have taken the Midas touch along for the ride.



The 57-year-old stands on the cusp of winning a domestic treble in Scotland and prepares for the third and final leg. Having won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup for the second time in two seasons, Postecoglou's Hoops are now moving in on a first Scottish Cup.



If things go to plan at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday, 3rd June, from 17:30 GMT, Ange will win his fifth trophy from a possible six in two seasons.



If you want to connect with a new club and a passionate set of fans in a foreign country, five gongs from six will do just fine, and the Celtic supporters agree.



But how will The Hoops cope in the final of the Scottish Cup when taking on lower league opposition in Inverness, a team most famous for beating Celtic in the cup?

Ange's journey to the final

Celtic fell at the semi-final stage of this competition last season, losing to Old Firm rivals Rangers in extra-time following a 1-1 draw. Scott Arfield came off the bench to score the winner in that game, but the Bhoys got their revenge.



After thrashing Hearts 3-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to strikes from Mooy, Furuhashi, and Carter-Vickers, Celtic faced Rangers in another Old Firm semi, but the roles reversed this time. The Scottish Premiership and League Cup champions booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win.



Two games played, five goals scored, and just one conceded will give the Celtic faithful hope. All between them and a treble is Inverness Caledonian Thistle of the Scottish Championship. ICT beat League One club 3-0 and will enjoy their day at the national stadium, but winning may prove a bridge too far for Caley.



Head-to-head stats

Celtic and Inverness have met 48 times, with the Bhoys enjoying the lion's share of success. The head-to-head stats show dominance with Celtic on 34 wins while ICT has just seven wins and the other games ending level.



The most recent clash in this tournament came in February 2017 when Celtic were 6-0 winners on a day when Moussa Dembele scored a hattrick. Fans would love to see another high-scoring game from Hampden.



The stats offer much more than a strong suggestion on which team will win the final and lift the oldest trophy in world football. When trawling through the numbers, we note Caley hasn't scored past Celtic in their last three attempts, leaking 13 goals during that period.



Both clubs have changed much since their previous meeting in March 2017, when Celtic won 4-0 in the highlands.



Predictions

Which team will finish on the podium's top step at the home of Scottish football? Celtic are the red-hot favorites with all major bookmakers, and traders can't see them losing.



ICT will try to change that and have a history of upsetting opponents, but winning will take work.



The Scottish Cup is a legendary competition known and loved worldwide for giving us surprise results and upsets. Inverness has won this trophy only once, tasting glory in 2015.



Compare that to the stats of Celtic and their 40 cup wins to get a firm idea of how this game might play out.

