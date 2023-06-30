The hugely popular Oatley West Community Festival is back for 2023.
From August 25-27, Oatley West Public School will become entertainment central, with the school grounds transforming into one giant playground.
A great day out for families, the event was very successful in 2022.
Celebrating more than 41 years of fete fun and 76 years of learning, this is the primary school's major fundraising event of the year, run entirely by volunteers.
All profits from the festival go directly to the P&C and back into the school for students. It previously raised more than $40,000 in one year.
"We are once again setting the bar high to deliver one of the largest festivals of its type in the area," festival organiser Chris Chuck said.
"We will have members of the St George Dragons draw the major prize they have donated for the raffle, and more than 20 additional new stalls.
"There will also be a re-imagined art area that will see the inclusion of a new wine bar."
He said new sponsors who have come on board also highlight the strength of local business and its support for activities for children.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
