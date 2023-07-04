A little school with "a special ethos" has taken a giant step in education.
Thanks to determined parents, Kyeemagh Infants School, which was built in 1942 and catered for only 60 pupils up till Year 2, has expanded into a proper "big school", with K-6 classes.
The goal was achieved after a major building program during the pandemic.
Rockdale MP Steve Kamper spoke in Parliament about the makings of Kyeemagh Public School.
"In mid-2016, I was visited by a fantastic group of parents from the then Kyeemagh Infants School P&C," he said.
"Led by their outstanding president, Gina Moeke, they had launched a community campaign to get the wonderful little 60-student school expanded.
"Their proposal made sense. Kyeemagh Infants was located on a very large block of land and the nearest primary school at Brighton-Le-Sands was struggling with record enrolments.
"The Bayside population was, and still is, growing. The little school also had a special ethos. It was a happy and inclusive place and its young students desperately wanted to be able to stay there for all of their primary years."
"The P&C gathered more than 1000 signatures on a petition and offered to fundraise the costs of demountable classrooms for the extra grades."
Mr Kamper took their case to the Education Department and minister, who saw the wisdom of it, while the Leader kept the community informed of the campaign.
Mr Kamper said the new school, which replaced three timber portable buildings and old toilets, was "a wonderful facility, with beautiful origami-inspired architecture, 17 flexible learning spaces, a new library, hall, canteen, admin block, covered outdoor learning area, and a wonderfully designed playground".
"The school has already grown to just over 200 students and is on track to hit 400 in the next few years."
Mr Kamper said P & C representatives Luisa Trieu, Louise Sheehy, Nadene Faure, James Kyriakou, Caroline Foley and Gina Moeke, and many others, deserved recognition for their efforts.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
