Little school grows up

A little school with "a special ethos" has taken a giant step in education.
Seven years ago, a group of determined parents launched a campaign to have Kyeemagh Infants School, which had only 60 children who had to move at the end of Year 2, expanded to become a proper "big school", with classes up to Year 6.
The goal became a reality, with the first students completing Year 6 in 2022 after a major building program made more challenging by the pandemic.
Louise Sheehy, previous co-president with Lisa Whinnen
We had a very pro-active group of parents at the time and there was a lot of interest in expanding the school because we really wanted out kids to stay at the school.
Back then we were K-2 school and we spoke to liocal community members, we had a petition with 1000 signatures and then went to Steve Kamper's office.
My daughter Erin was two, she is now in year 4.
Son was in the first year three. first year able to stay.
Rockdale or brighton.
It was a very good school and we had very good comm spirit.
Tbajks to a great team effort to get this across the line. I think it's amazing what a small group of determined parents can do, especially with the help of out local member.
Obstacles: a lot of time a lot of waiting, hoping.
Kate Whittaker, pres, involved in P&C for the lasdt 3 years.
School was built in 1942.
The original building they said there was one school building, built shortly after WWll
This is just a temp building and will come down after the war.
75 years later we had the same original building.
timber portables three and timber bathrooms.
All replaced.
one main building with 17 classrooms and new library, administration block a school hall plus playground canteen basketball court and amazing facilities.
Two stages.
KATE My dughter to see this Alexis.
not just oneor two people, team community spiti.
spirit of the school.
Caroline Foley treasurer put together an amazing comprehensive proposal as to why the school should be expansed , looked at demograophics, traffic, parents used their experyises.
Now 208, capacity for 400.
58 kids when principal Rebecca Ferguson started.
In two years it has gone to 104
Last year was the first with year 6.
Kyeemagh Public School in my electorate, which has been expanded from the existing kindergarten to year 2 infants school to a full kindergarten to year 6 primary school in an effort spanning many years.
Seven years ago, in mid-2016, I was visited by a fantastic group of parents from the then Kyeemagh Infants School P&C.
Led by their outstanding president, Gina Moeke, they had launched a community campaign to get the wonderful little 60-student school expanded.
Their proposal made sense. Kyeemagh Infants was located on a very large block of land and the nearest primary school at Brighton-Le-Sands was struggling with record enrolments.
The Bayside population was, and still is, growing. The little school also had a special ethos. It was a happy and inclusive place and its young students desperately wanted to be able to stay there for all of their primary years.
So determined were those P&C members to get the expansion approved that they gained the support of over 1,000 locals on a petition, and offered to fundraise the costs of installing demountable classrooms for the extra grades.
After seeing how committed they were to getting this major improvement for our local community, I immediately asked to meet with officials from the Department of Education and staff from then Education Minister Adrian Piccoli's office.
To their great credit, both those groups of people saw the wisdom of the community's request. They worked to put together a formal proposal and get it over the line.
In June 2017, just nine months later, it was announced that the change had been agreed to and the school would be reclassified as a kindergarten to year 6 primary school. The parents, staff and local community all celebrated this fantastic outcome.
Exactly how the school would be physically expanded had not yet been determined, so the P&C doubled down and kept working hard. One year later, in June 2018, came the announcement that everyone was waiting for-the old infants school would be completely rebuilt into a brand new school for 500 students.
Construction started in July 2020 and continued throughout the pandemic. The final stages of the build were completed last year, shortly after the school welcomed its first year 6 cohort, completing the transition to a full primary school.
The new school is a wonderful facility, with beautiful origami-inspired architecture, 17 flexible learning spaces, a new library, hall, canteen, admin block, covered outdoor learning area, and a wonderfully designed playground.
All that is missing is a little shade while the trees are still growing, but we are working on that right now.
The school has already grown to just over 200 students and is on track to hit 400 in the next few years, showing how much foresight those parents and P&C members had back in 2016.
I take a moment to put on record some of their names-Luisa Trieu, Louise Sheehy, Nadene Faure, James Kyriakou, Caroline Foley and Gina Moeke, as well as many others. They deserve recognition for their outstanding efforts.
Kids grow up so quickly-it was only seven short years ago that I first met those wonderful people, yet their little children are now all in high school! I am happy to report to the House that the current generation of parents and P&C members are just as committed to the school's future as those of 2016.
They have been working on making the new school even better, bringing ideas to me in 2023 just like the P&C of 2016. It is a delight to try to help them where I can.
The new Kyeemagh Public School is an asset to our community, a place full of happy, smiling children who are well adjusted and energetic, and are now able to stay at the school for all of their primary school years. That is the legacy of many people's hard work.
I congratulate and thank every single person involved in this fantastic project. They have created something to be proud of and the electorate of Rockdale is better for their efforts.
