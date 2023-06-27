St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside Council "well-placed" for noise activated camera trial

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:28am
Noise cameras record audio and video of noisy vehicles and use an advanced microphone to identify which vehicle is causing the noise and how loud it is. The video and audio recording is then automatically sent to the camera operators for further action.
Confirmation that the EPA are looking into noise camera technology to see if it can work within NSW has been welcomed by Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry as great news for residents, especially those living in the suburbs along the foreshore.

