Bayside Council "well-placed" for noise activated camera trial

Confirmation that the EPA are looking into noise camera technology to see if it can work within NSW has been welcomed by Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry as great news for residents, especially those living in the suburbs along the foreshore.
Minister for Small Business, and Member for Rockdale, Steve Kamper has confirmed that the EPA are looking trialling the noise camera technology.
Mr Kamper also reaffirmed his pre-election promise to include Bayside in the trials, should the technology be suitable.
"Bayside Council is already using sophisticated high-tech cameras incorporating licence plate recognition technology to help curb anti-social behaviour, and I believe we are well placed to take part in any trial of noise activated cameras," Councillor Curry said.
Council, in collaboration with the local police, began trialling Licence Plate Recognition sophisticated high-tech cameras several years ago.
The first static cameras with the ability to read and record the licence plate of a vehicle, capture illegal activity and anti-social behaviour were installed in Sandringham.
Dubbed 'hoon-cams' for their ability to help bring hoons to account, the cameras monitor anti-social behaviour including hooning and can even catch anyone defacing local businesses with graffiti.
The noise cameras record audio and video of noisy vehicles and use an advanced microphone to identify which vehicle is causing the noise and how loud it is.
The video and audio recording is then automatically sent to the camera operators for further action.
During the State Election campaign, Mr Kamper said that a Minns Labor government would trial these cameras.
"Residents across my electorate are frustrated beyond belief by revving engines and gunfire exhausts at all times of the day and night," Mr Kamper said at the time.
"We will make sure the technology works and identify any laws that need changing so that the cameras can be used for enforcement."
Last year, Cr Heidi Lee Douglas started a petition seeking support from Bayside Council and the NSW Government to support a noise camera trial for Bayside.
Cr Douglas also hosted a webinar on the technology and invited a team from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London which was the first council to use noise cameras to reduce hooning and create a more peaceful neighbourhood.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
