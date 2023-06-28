Compassion and dignity key to reform says Hughes MP Jenny Ware Advertising Feature

MP Jenny Ware attended the 15 year commemoration of ANSTOs Open Pool Australian Lightwater reactor (OPAL). Picture supplied

Having returned from Canberra back to Hughes for the winter recess, MP Jenny Ware will be busy holding meetings with constituents and hosting mobile offices throughout the electorate.

"It is a privilege to represent you in our Federal Parliament. Last week I had the opportunity to speak on some very important bills.

"First, aged care. How we care for our elderly, our most vulnerable in their final years, is a sign of how compassionate we are as a society. The inquiry into the aged care sector, commenced under the former Coalition government, has concluded and recommendations have been handed down.



"Within Hughes I represent over 15 aged care facilities that offer 1600 residential places. I have visited many of these facilities. I brought to the Parliament's attention the announced closure of the Wesley Mission Centre in Sylvania. Although it is just outside of my electorate it has caused significant strain to the families of those residents.

"Our aged care system must be fit for purpose and provide dignity, stimulation and kindness to our seniors in its care. Our aged care workers must be adequately resourced and supported to continue the vital roles they perform.

"Secondly, I took the opportunity to speak on Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are at an exciting tipping point in the way the world operates. The technology advancement we are seeing around artificial intelligence will be a major and exciting step change in the world's economic development.



"As with any new technology, AI does carry inherent risks. We need to balance these risks with the potential momentous economic impacts for Australia such as the emergence of new business and jobs, whether they are pure digital economy businesses or businesses looking to be supported by artificial intelligence.

"AI will bring with it a changing nature of jobs that will expand education offerings from university to VET and into the school education system. If utilised and harnessed well, AI can bring much needed improvements to productivity, leading to greater prosperity for all Australians.

"Finally, I am concerned about the energy crisis. This is impacting everyone within our community. I receive correspondence every day from individuals and businesses. It is imperative that we as a nation develop an energy mix which serves to fit the needs for all. Within Hughes, we are blessed with better renewable technology products. However, I am unconvinced that renewable energy on its own will ever be enough to replace coal and ensure enough baseload power as we transition to a net zero world.



"We will need a hybrid model of every available technology to ensure that Australians can access affordable and reliable electricity. This is why I continue to advocate for investment in new technologies such as nuclear and hydrogen while retaining our existing gas supplies.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to visit to visit the Western Sydney Green Hydrogen Hub just outside of my electorate at Horsley Park. The development of these core energy infrastructure projects provide innovative jobs and the potential to form part of our energy supply mix.

"I am excited to implement the inaugural Hughes Awards in the following categories:

Hughes Volunteer of the Year;

Hughes Apprentice of the Year;

Hughes Senior of the Year;

Hughes Youth of the Year;

Hughes Environmental Citizen of the Year;

Hughes Small Business of the Year;

Hughes Women of the Year; and

Hughes Man of the Year.

"This is an exciting way to recognise those in our community who usually do not seek or receive recognition. Nominate today at this form or on my website: https://www.jennyware.com.au/awards-nomination