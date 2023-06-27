St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

A prize-winning portrait of friendship

JG
By Jim Gainsford
June 28 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oatley student Jasmine Guy, 15, has taken top honours in the Young Archie portrait competition for her portrait of her best friend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.