A prize-winning portrait of friendship

Oatley student Jasmine Guy, 15, has taken top honours in the Young Archie portrait competition for her portrait of her best friend.
Inspired by Australia's oldest portrait prize, the Archibald Prize, the Young Archie competition invites young artists aged five to 18 from across Australia to submit a portrait of someone who is special to them and plays a special role in their life.
For Jasmine the choice was an easy one - her friend Nevaeh, which has won the competition's 13 to 15 years ago category.
In her submission, Jasmine said, "Nevaeh is a very close friend of mine. She has been a true inspiration to me. She came from a very disadvantaged environment during her young childhood; however, she remains kind toward others and optimistic and hopeful about her new future in Sydney."
The Young Archie 2023 competition attracted more than 3,400 artworks from across Australia. This year's guest judge, Meriam Mer artist Grace Lillian Lee, selected 70 finalists.
From these, a winner was selected for each of the competition's four age categories - 5 - 8 years, 9 - 12 years, 13 - 15 years and 16 - 18 years.
The four winners each receive a cash prize of $200, an art hamper, a family pass to a paid exhibition at the Art Gallery and an Archibald Prize 2023 catalogue.
The winners and finalists of the Young Archie 2023 competition from each age category will be on display at the Art Gallery alongside the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2023 exhibition until 3 September, 2023.
An Inaburra student, Jasmine studies art at school and also takes extra-curricular lessons at Hazelhurst art gallery and plans to pursue a career in art.
It took her about 70 hours to paint her portrait of Nevaeh.
"I've known her since year 7 when she moved down from Darwin. She's extremely resilient and has been able to bounce back from hardship," Jasmine said.
"I wanted to capture her passion and drive," Jasmine said. "I wanted to capture her essence.
"As such, the painting is about her and it's about our friendship too."'
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
