Premier Chris Minns has suggested Oatley MP Mark Coure changed his position on a controversial housing development because an electoral boundary change pushed the project into his electorate.
Mr Coure denied the claim, saying the proposal was not a good community outcome.
In March this year, following a community backlash, the NSW Land and Housing Corporation announced a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Housing Estate would not proceed in its current form.
The proposal involved the construction of 3900 homes in buildings from three to 12-storeys. Of these, 30 per cent, or 1170 dwellings, would have been social housing.
At present, the 30-hectare estate has about 1000 social housing dwellings, private dwellings and council-owned land.
Speaking in State Parliament about the state's "critical housing shortage", Mr Minns said a search had "found one MP who had the courage to back urban consolidation".
"That is the self-described champion of multicultural communities, the member for Oatley," Mr Minns said.
"[Mr Coure] said in 2016 that he supported a new development in Riverwood that would see a new lease of life with a big increase in new social and affordable housing.
"The problem was, a couple of years later he put out a media release, saying, 'The Riverwood housing plan would have seen thousands of residents come into our local community, clogging up local roads. I'm proud to say that I stopped it'.
"What happened? The suburb of Riverwood was redistributed into the electorate of Oatley."
Mr Minns said this was a case of NIMBY meaning "now in my backyard".
In a statement to the Leader, Mr Coure did not deny his earlier position, but said the NSW Land and Housing Corporation plans were not in the community's interests.
"I'm not against sensible development that benefits the community. Unfortunately, this was not the case with the Riverwood Housing Plan that would have seen a 400 per cent increase on the suburb's current population and building heights of more than 12 storeys," he said.
"Parking is already a challenge and our roads, particularly Belmore Road, are facing issues around congestion and safety for motorists. This new development would significantly exacerbate this issue by adding even more cars onto our already crowded local streets."
"Since 2016, this is a project have been closely monitoring.
"Land and Housing Corporation had no plans to fix the transport infrastructure locally, instead they just wanted to tick a box to fulfil a bureaucratic target.
"This is not only unfair to current residents, but future residents who would be moving into these properties. Both the current and future residents of Riverwood deserve to have local amenities, services and infrastructure that meet the communities needs and expectations."
"As I've previously said, I will not stop fighting until the community gets the right outcome, which is renewing Riverwood in a way which complements our local area rather than ruining it."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
