Not many people know what they want to do with their life at 10 years of age, but Kirsty Jagger had a pretty good idea.
The first-time author, 35, from Caringbah has released her novel, Roseghetto, which is set in Sydney's western suburbs.
Her debut novel explores memories and spirit of a public housing estate. The main character is Shayla, who discovers a torn community in the 1980s and 90s.
Kirsty, a journalist by trade, won the inaugural Heyman Mentorship Award in 2019, established byAustralian author Kathryn Heyman, for a writer from a background of social or economic disadvantage.
"It's set in real time and place," she said. "It's a housing estate that doesn't exist anymore. It's a commentary on urban design flaws in the area."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.