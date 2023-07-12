St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Entertainment/Books

Author Kirsty Jagger talk about her new novel Roseghetto

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caringbah author Kirsty Jagger with her first novel. Roseghetto. Picture by Chris Lane
Caringbah author Kirsty Jagger with her first novel. Roseghetto. Picture by Chris Lane

Not many people know what they want to do with their life at 10 years of age, but Kirsty Jagger had a pretty good idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.