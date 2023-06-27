Tradies Caringbah bistro promises a friendly family vibe and views of Botany Bay Advertising Feature

The views over Botany Bay provide the perfect backdrop to your dining experience. Picture supplied

The winter menu at Nor East Cafe & Bistro is sure to keep you warm as the weather cools.

The popular eatery at Tradies Caringbah has updated their $15 lunch specials with a classic Bangers and Mash, a hearty Grilled Chicken Burger, Curry Prawns, a Pulled Pork Salad and a Beer Battered Fish of the Day. The lunch specials are available from Wednesday to Friday and are sure to satisfy every appetite.

Dinner specialties include $15 burgers on Wednesday nights, the ever popular $20 steak on Thursday nights and a Kids Eat Free promotion on Sunday night with paying adults.

As well as their delicious lunch & dinner options, Nor East offers patrons an extensive selection to quench their thirst including craft and classic tap beers, carefully curated wines, cocktails and zero alcohol beverages.

Tradies Group General Manager, Jason McMaster said Nor East offered diners a relaxed and friendly vibe as well as beautiful views over Botany Bay towards the Sydney CBD.

"Anyone who appreciates good, quality food, great customer service and an excellent beverage selection will be happy with what we offer," he said. And if it's a family occasion you will find a children's menu as well as a supervised, enclosed play space where the kids can have fun while their parents or grandparents enjoy their meal. It's available during dinner service from Wednesday to Friday and both lunch and dinner on the weekends. There's also a parent's room and pram bay.

Mr McMaster said the only thing better than their delicious food was their staff.

"We receive so many compliments each week on their friendly service, professionalism and positive attitude and it makes us very proud," he said. You will find Nor East Cafe & Bistro at Tradies Caringbah, 28-30 Banksia Road. To find out more you can visit the website: www.tradies.com.au/caringbah/