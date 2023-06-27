Girl, 16, allegedly kicked police after running from Cronulla car park when alarm sounded

A girl, 16, allegedly kicked police who caught her running from a basement car park at Cronulla where a car alarm sounded.
The girl has been charged with entering enclosed lands and assaulting police, while a male companion, 18, is facing stealing and knife possession charges.
A post on the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command Facebook page said officers responded to calls on Monday night of people acting suspiciously around cars in Burraneer Bay Road, Cronulla.
"About 11pm, police located an 18-year-old man on a Malvern Star Bicycle in Purely Place Cronulla which he [said] he had 'found nearby'," the statement said.
"He was searched and was in possession of stolen credit cards and a knife.
"As police spoke with that male a car alarm sounded from an underground carpark and a 16-year-old female ran from the area and was caught by police. She allegedly assaulted the arresting police by kicking them.
"The 18 year old man was charged with Larceny, Goods in custody - suspected of being stolen and Possess knife.
"The-16 year-old female was charged with Enter enclosed lands and Assault Police."
"If you're missing your bike, please contact Sutherland Police on 9542 0899."
