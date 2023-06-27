St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Girl and man charged after suspicious activity around cars in Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girl, 16, allegedly kicked police after running from Cronulla car park when alarm sounded
Girl, 16, allegedly kicked police after running from Cronulla car park when alarm sounded

A girl, 16, allegedly kicked police who caught her running from a basement car park at Cronulla where a car alarm sounded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.