A search is under way off Royal National Park for a rock fisher, who was reportedly swept off rocks at Garie Beach late on Saturday.
Police Marine Area Command and the volunteer Marine Rescue NSW are engaged in the search.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said Botany Port Hacking 30 was deployed at 9am this morning.
"The crew is conducting a parallel line search off the coast with water police," he sauid..
"They are searching from Jibbon Head, south to Burning Palms."
