Update Monday
A multi-agency coordinated search will resume on Monday morning for a man feared missing while rock fishing in the Royal National Park.
A police statement said they were told a man, 71, left his Dundas home last Friday morning to go fishing, but when he had not returned home the next day, his family went to his favourite fishing spot in the Royal National Park to look for him.
"They found his car in a car park off Sir Bertram Stevens Drive about 6.30pm but there was no sign of the man, and officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were alerted with inquiries commenced to locate him," the statement said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for the man's welfare as his suffers from a medical condition that requires attention.
"Yesterday's search involved local police as well as NSWPF's Marine Area Command, PolAir, State Emergency Service members, Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving, with a command post set up at the entrance of the Curra Moors Walking Track in the Royal National Park.
"Inquiries reveal the man may have been intending to fish at Eagle Rock in the Royal National Park, between Wattamolla and Garie beaches.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man around this time, described as being of Asian in appearance, 178cm tall, medium build, greying (salt and pepper) hair, last seen wearing black track pants and a black parka jacket.
"Anyone with information is urged to call Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Earlier - Sunday
A search is under way off Royal National Park for a rock fisher, who was reportedly swept off rocks at Garie Beach late on Saturday.
Police Marine Area Command and the volunteer Marine Rescue NSW are engaged in the search.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said Botany Port Hacking 30 was deployed at 9am this morning.
"The crew is conducting a parallel line search off the coast with water police," he sauid..
"They are searching from Jibbon Head, south to Burning Palms."
