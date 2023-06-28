Premier Chris Minns says the axing of the major planning body, the Greater Cities Commission, will streamline the bureaucracy and help address a projected housing construction shortfall of 134,000 dwellings over the next five years.
However, the state opposition describes it as "a disgraceful move", which will lead to "a more adversarial approach" to local councils.
The Greater Sydney Commission, an independent body, was established in 2015 with bipartisan support and developed into the Greater Cities Commission in 2022.
Mr Minns and Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully announced on Tuesday it would be disbanded.
About 350 staff from the GCC and Western Parklands City Authority will be transferred to the Department of Planning and Environment.
Mr Minns said the move would reduce the overlap and duplication between agencies and redirect valuable but limited resources to bolster planning delivery against the government's priorities.
The Department of Planning and Environment would be in a much better position to focus on the job of overhauling the planning process and cutting red tape, he said.
The move follows other measures taken by the state government, including the preparation of new housing targets for all councils and fast-tracking major developments containing affordable housing.
Proposed major new housing projects costing more than $75 million and containing a minimum of 15 per cent affordable housing will bypass council assessment and regional planning panels and will go through the State Significant Development planning approval pathway.
Mr Scully said of the axing of the GGC, "There were too many agencies operating in the NSW planning system with similar responsibilities, meaning that accountability for delivery was blurred and confusing".
"The system created resourcing gaps in critical areas, while duplicating effort in others, and with the housing challenges we face, it wasn't fit for purpose," he said.
Shadow Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Scott Farlow said "disbanding the very organisation they have tasked with delivering new housing targets" was "a disgraceful move".
"The key benefit of the GCC was that it was an independent agency that worked across layers of government, state and local, to address the needs of local communities and outline the aspirations for our cities," he said.
"Labor's decision to disband the agency will lead to less independence, a more adversarial approach with local government and will undoubtedly delay the commission's work on delivering new local housing targets.
"This is a government that is hell-bent on telling communities to 'get out of the way' and they have done that again today."
Mr Farlow said the commission model had been world leading and was adopted by the formation of the Greater Hobart Committee to guide strategic land use and planning.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
