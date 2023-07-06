St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
NAIDOC Week 2023 marked at Penshurst Park with 3Bridges

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 6 2023 - 11:30am
On Biddegal land at Penshurst Park this week, the St George community gathered to mark NAIDOC Week.

