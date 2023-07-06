On Biddegal land at Penshurst Park this week, the St George community gathered to mark NAIDOC Week.
The annual and national event (July 2-9) celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The theme for 2023 is 'For Our Elders', and signifies cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and loved ones.
On July 5, 3Bridges hosted a youth and family day for NAIDOC Week.
More than 1500 people attended, taking part in a free barbecue, ball games, cultural activities and market stall wandering.
Leader photographer Chris Lane was there to capture the day.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
