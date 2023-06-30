St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside's NAIDOC Week events

July 1 2023 - 8:30am
NAIDOC Week officially runs from Sunday 2 July to Sunday 9 July.
A Family Fun Day BBQ at Ramsgate Beach on Thursday 6 July is one of the highlights of Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week program.

