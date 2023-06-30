Bayside's NAIDOC Week events

A Family Fun Day BBQ at Ramsgate Beach on Thursday 6 July is one of the highlights of Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week program.
The event will give participants the opportunity to learn more about Indigenous cultures and connect with the local community.
As well as a sausage sizzle the day will include workshops on native plants, shell art and weaving.
There will also be a dance workshop with the Gamay Dancers, as well as face painting and balloon twisting.
Other events include talks with First Nations authors and artists, dance performances and a photographic exhibition.
NAIDOC Week officially runs from Sunday 2 July to Sunday 9 July.
"I hope you will join us as we celebrate NAIDOC Week, and honour and recognise the rich culture, history, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations start with an official flag raising ceremony on Monday 3 July at 10 am at the Botany Town Hall including an opportunity to view the Dennis Golding photographic exhibition and have a yarn with some of the Elders who will be present.
There will also be a shell workshop and weaving workshop.
Later in the evening Council hosts an Artist Talk with Dennis Golding in the Rockdale Library from 6pm - 7pm
Bayside Councils NAIDOC Week events include:
Official Flag Raising Ceremony
Monday 3 July 2023, 10am - 12pm
Botany Town Hall
Artist Talk with Dennis Golding
Monday 3 July 2023, 6pm - 7pm
Rockdale Library
Elders Photographic Exhibition by Dennis Golding
Wednesday 5 July 2023, 10:30am
Rockdale library
Family Fun Day BBQ
Thursday 6 July 2023, 10am - 2pm
Ramsgate Beach
More Information
