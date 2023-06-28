St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Marcia Hines to perform at The Pavilion Sutherland on July 29

June 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Marcia Hines is "still shining". Picture supplied
Marcia Hines will perform at The Pavilion Sutherland on July 29 as part of a tour promoting her new album.

Local News

