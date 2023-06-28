Marcia Hines will perform at The Pavilion Sutherland on July 29 as part of a tour promoting her new album.
Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection is scheduled for release on Friday July 7 through ABC Music.
The album contains 20 career defining tracks (22 Digital which include the two new tracks), featuring 'Fire and Rain', 'From The Inside', 'You', 'Something's Missing (In My Life)' plus two brand new songs 'Last One Standing' and 'Hard To Breathe' both written and recorded by Michael Fatkin.
The new single 'Last One Standing' will be played on radio from July 7.
"I have to admit that the release of 'Still Shining' is as exciting as the release of my very first album," Hines said.
"Honestly, some things never get old. It's an honour to still be releasing music and playing to live audiences around the country."
Hines moved from Boston, Massachusetts to Sydney at the age of 16 to star in the Australian production of Hair.
She was a popular judge on Australian Idol for seven consecutive years and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.
In 2009, Hines was awarded the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to the Australian Entertainment Industry as a performer, judge, and mentor, and to the community through a range of charitable organisations.
