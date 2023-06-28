Georges River Council slashes operating surplus to meet community expectations

There were a few surprises and late amendments to Georges River Council's 2023/24 Operational Budget to meet community expectations which saw the council reduce its operational surplus from $4 million to $3.4 million.
A number of items were reduced or deferred in the budget when it was presented for adoption at this week's June 26 council meeting.
The council's Community Grants Program was reduced by $75,000 to $325,000
And it's Child Safe, Inclusive and Livable Communities audit budget was reduced by $138,000 to $150,000.
But a number of items were added to the 2023/24 Operational Budget in response to community submissions.
Items added or expanded included:
Significant Tree Register - $20,000.
Glenlee Aboriginal and Natural Heritage Study $50,000.
Library Feasibility Study, $60,000.
Councillor Ward Discretionary Fund $75,000.
Expansion of the Citizenship Program $9,000.
NAIDOC WEEK $15,000.
Youth Week $10,000.
Anti-Racism Training in Schools $18,000.
Pride Month $15,000.
Georges Riverkeeper Coastal Management Plan $20,000.
Affordable Housing Contribution Scheme Pilot $50,000.
Wildlife Protection Area Signage $30,000.
Tree Canopy Coverage Mapping $20,000.
Wayfinding Signage Dementia Friendly $30,000.
Traffic study of streets surrounding Gannons Park $30,000, Peakhurst Park $30,000 and Mashman Avenue, Kingsgrove upgrade $30,000.
The following items were added to the 2023/24 Capital Works Program:
Design for the internal Oatley Park Baths Amenities Block $15,000, Osprey Nesting Platform $25,000, and the Mortdale and Carlton Depot Toilet Upgrade.
Finance and Governance Committee chairperson, Councillor Elise Borg thanked the community for their engagement on the budget.
"There were 84 submissions this year, up from 70 last year and six the year before that," Councillor Borg said.
"It's really pleasing to see the level of engagement for the community is increasing year on year.
"In total we had 185 individual items raised and responded to by council staff.
"This level of engagement is so important to inform councillors and the staff of the community's expectations and priorities.
"Thanks to the staff for the detailed responses provided to each of the submissions and the transparency in publishing these submissions so the community can read them all. I think it is a really good step forward.
"There are so many important and worthwhile projects that are competing for the council's limited budget.
"There are still over $400 million capital projects that are deferred due to funding prioritisation and capacity.
"We are trying to do as much that you are asking for while still maintaining the important essential services that we need to do.
"This year's budget has really prioritised the essentials with the largest investment in our critical assets such as our roads infrastructure, footpaths and stormwater and drainage facilities," she said.
Mayor Nick Katris described the budget as a reasonable and acceptable conclusion.
"This is probably one of the most important decisions we have to make," Councillor Katris said.
"Congratulations to all the councillors for actually collaborating and working with Councilllor Borg who did an excellent job in coordinating and getting it all together and saying this is what you rally want,
"Unfortunately, what you really want has dropped our surplus from $4 million to $3.4 million.
"I'm not interested to a certain degree in surpluses. I understand for some people a surplus is good management.
"But in actual fact when we talk about community organizsations and we are talking about the community have to spend money to meet up with their expectations and needs.
"So a surplus is a good thing for the Office of Local movement but when it comes to serving our community we cannot drop our service levels to a point where it is ridiculous.
"I think you can do you best to pull back on some of the expenditure but at the same time I think a $3.4 million surplus is not too bad," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
