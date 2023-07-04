Local residents are strongly opposing plans for a partly three and four storey affordable rental housing development with 18 units on a single lot zoned for medium density housing at Heathcote.
A development application (DA) for 26 Rosebery Street has been lodged by Pacific Community Housing, which is also seeking approval for a similar development adjoining Woolooware train station.
Nine of the units would be designated affordable housing and managed as such for 15 years.
The DA said the 13 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments were "designed for, and targeted at, singles, single parents, people with a disability and essential key workers".
"This type of new quality housing is not readily available within the immediate context," the DA said.
The Department of Planning and Environment has issued a site compatibility certificate for the proposed development, which is about 270 metres from Heathcote train station.
The DA said, because of the close proximity to the station, parking was not required to be included, but 11 spaces would be provided.
The proposed building would have a maximum height of 13.77 metres - a 53 per cent increase on what is normally permitted in the zone and the floor space ratio would be a 67 per cent increase on the standard.
Public submissions on the DA close on July 13.
Concerns raised by neighbouring residents include the disregard of the council zoning and the impact on parking, traffic, children's safety and the general amenity of the neighbourhood.
A resident speaking for many others said affordable housing was needed, but the rights of existing home owners also needed to be respected.
"Why bother having zones if a developer can come in and find a loophole to build an apartment block where it's not supposed to be allowed?" she said
"The extra height and floor space they are seeking is contrary to the zoning.
"The DA makes comparisons with the Horizon building on the corner, but Horizon is in the much wider Veno Street and is on a much wider block."
The resident said inadequate parking in the proposed development would mean much more parking in the adjoining streets, where there was already a shortage.
The 40-odd staff at the nearby primary school were among those who parked on the street, she said.
"Rosebery Street is narrow and already carried a lot of traffic. This proposal would add to the traffic problems and pose a risk to children on bikes riding to school and at other times," she said.
The resident said the infrequency of trains at Heathcote station would deter many people from relying on train travel.
The DA said Heathcote, and Sutherland Shire generally, was experiencing a rental housing supply and affordability crisis.
"In April 2023, there were only seven apartments available in Heathcote (postcode 2233) for rent," the DA said.
This is a vacancy rate of only 0.6 per cent (3 per cent is considered a "healthy" vacancy rate to allow for people to move between housing). In the previous year, rents have increased by 22.2 per cent.
"Across Sutherland Shire, there are only five available listings for the 26,301 households on an income of $1499 and below. The affordable rent for someone on 80 per cent of the median income for the area is $549, just below the median weekly rent in Heathcote in April 2023.
"Even at 120 per cent of the median income for Sutherland Shire ($142,740 per household per year), there were fewer than 138 listings available in April 2023 that were affordable to them.
"The housing crisis is not just affecting the poor and very poor, but is reaching into households that, until recently, were considered, if not well off then at least comfortable."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
