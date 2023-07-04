St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

DA lodged for 3-4 storey affordable rental housing development in medium density zone at Heathcote

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned residents from the area with the proposed development site in the background. Picture by John Veage
Concerned residents from the area with the proposed development site in the background. Picture by John Veage

Local residents are strongly opposing plans for a partly three and four storey affordable rental housing development with 18 units on a single lot zoned for medium density housing at Heathcote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.