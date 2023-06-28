Sutherland Shire Council has modified a proposed fees increase for fitness groups using council parks and other outdoor facilities which it maintains.
The move follows protests from the sector, particularly about the impact on small to medium operators.
The council says the revised schedule of fees "will significantly reduce the financial impact for most commercial operators from that which had been initially proposed".
Changes that were unanimously agreed to at this week's council meeting include allowing personal trainers to make payments in six monthly instalments and applying the annual fee pro-rata on a monthly basis to provide greater flexibility.
The new scale will see personal trainers with groups of four to 10 pay an annual fee of $1500.
For groups of 11-15, the annual fee will be $2250, and for groups of 16-20 it will be $3000.
The annual fee for not for profit / charity workshops or groups of less than three will be $450.
The new scale applies from July 1 this year.
"These changes are designed to ensure that those who conduct commercial activity from community outdoor facilities make a meaningful contribution to the maintenance of the facilities they use," a council statement said.
"The changes were prompted by a recommendation put forward by council's Sport and Active Communities Sub-Committee, with a revised fee structure put forward by the committee put out for public consultation earlier this year.
" Drawing upon strong community feedback generated through this consultation period, councillors worked together to put forward a revised schedule of fees which will significantly reduce the financial impact for most commercial operators from that which had been initially proposed by the committee.
"Among the changes that were unanimously supported by councillors were the provision for commercial trainers to make payments in six monthly instalments, as well as the applying the annual fee pro-rata on a monthly basis to provide greater flexibility for prospective applicants.
"While council recognises the revised fees will come as an added cost to local commercial trainers, even for high impact commercial operations operating sessions with up to 20 participants, these fees equate to little more than $8 a day, with no restriction on the number of classes operators can conduct each day."
The statement said the revised fee structure was benchmarked against fees charged by other councils across metropolitan Sydney.
"Sutherland Shire Council is confident the new fee structure provides a fair and equitable way to ensure that commercial operators," the statement said.
"Council is keenly focused on ensuring that we provide quality, well-maintained sports facilities and open spaces for the enjoyment of all members of our community, and these changes will help ensure the highest impact commercial users of these facilities also play their role in supporting the maintenance of the assets our whole community rely upon."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
