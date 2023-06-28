Bringing new life to Carlton's heritage gem

For 123 years, the Carlton School of Arts and Literary Society has been a community hub in the heart of St George.
It has hosted ballroom dancing, writers' groups, Chinese drummers, ballet classes and folk musicians.
A list of community groups using the hall since it opened in Short Street, Carlton in 1900 would show the evolving history of Carlton and St George.
"It's a heritage gem in the heart of Carlton and a community asset," Kogarah Bay Progress Association member Suzanne O'Connor said.
Bayside Councillor Liz Barlow describes it as a lovely building.
The Carlton School of Arts is heritage-listed by Bayside Council as an item of local historical significance.
Denise Mitford, a former member of the Royal Ballet in London, has held ballet classes in the hall for many years.
She said that COVID brought an end to many of the activities hosted at the hall.
"Everyone disappeared because of the pandemic and we would like to get them back," Denise said.
"Essentially we are looking to rejuvenate the building and looking to collaborate with new groups," she said.
Community groups are returning to the hall with over-60s tap dancing classes and aged care fitness groups now being held weekly at the hall.
But Carlton School of Arts is ready to welcome more members of the community.
"Hopefully, new groups and people will help maintain the building for its future and reconfirm its historical standing in the community," Denise said.
"It is well-loved and well-used but it needs some restoration," she said.
"We would like to attract more people here. It's about finding the right people. We love collaborating with artist groups and helping to support them. We want to build our family."
Anyone interested in the Carlton School of Arts can ring Denise on 0409 653 103.
