Blind cricketer off to England

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 8:00am
Jennifer Parry was chosen for the Australian team from a election camp in Brisbane in April and will be on a plane to England in less than 7 weeks. Picture John Veage
While both the current Australian cricket teams are in England competing for Ashes glory, visually impaired Mortdale sportswoman Jennifer Parry has also been selected to represent Australia in Blind Women's Cricket in the inaugural Australian team to compete at the IBSA, World Blind Games in Birmingham.

