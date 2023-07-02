While both the current Australian cricket teams are in England competing for Ashes glory, visually impaired Mortdale sportswoman Jennifer Parry has also been selected to represent Australia in Blind Women's Cricket in the inaugural Australian team to compete at the IBSA, World Blind Games in Birmingham.
The IBSA Games, due to take place from August 18, will be held at the University of Birmingham, and are the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairments, with more than 1000 competitors from 70 nations.
Jennifer came late to the sport and only started playing for Blind Cricket NSW in 2021 because she needed something to do to after lock down to re-engage with the community.
"I thought I'd give it a go and look what happened," she said. "I've always been a cricket lover, but only played for fun as a child with a cane ball with bottle tops in it."
Completely blind since birth 49 year old Jennifer went to a Braille primary school before going to a mainstream high school.
Jennifer was chosen from a camp in Brisbane in April and will be on a plane to England in less than 7 weeks.
"It's amazing. I never thought I'd be representing my country. It's a dream come true."
Jennifer said while the Australian Blind Women's Cricket Team was supported by Blind Cricket Australia and Cricket Australia who partially funded this tour, team members needed to pay a personal funding contribution of $3000.
Jennifer has set up a go fund me page and local MP Mark Coure has chipped in early with a good $250. The money raised will go directly towards the balance of international transport, accommodation, meals and insurance.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be part of this team representing Australia and any donation, small or large, would be greatly appreciated to help me realise my dream of representing my country," she said.
"Blind Cricket has enabled me to reduce my social isolation, increase my well being, improve my quality of life and champion women living with disability through sport."
To help go to: gofundme.com/Jennifer Parry
