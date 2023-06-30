St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
M8 road network review raises concerns with Georges River Council

By Jim Gainsford
June 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Georges River Council will request traffic data for all roads in the M8 draft Road Network Performance Review be provided to Council confirming the updated traffic volumes and the percentage of heavy vehicles use.
Georges River Council is concerned that the impact to local roads has not been properly modelled or assessed in the WestConnex M8 draft Road Network Performance Review.

