M8 road network review raises concerns with Georges River Council

Georges River Council is concerned that the impact to local roads has not been properly modelled or assessed in the WestConnex M8 draft Road Network Performance Review.
Of particular concern is the increase of heavy vehicles in Georges River neighbourhoods.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris outlined the council's concerns in a Mayoral Minute at this week's June 26 council meeting.
The council will request traffic data for all roads in the M8 draft Road Network Performance Review be provided to Georges River and Bayside Council confirming the updated traffic volumes and the percentage of heavy vehicles use.
"Should there be an increase in vehicle use, further studies will be requested from Council due to the potential increase in future road maintenance," Councillor Katris said.
"The records will be utilised to determine the increase volume on a State Road and the estimated number of vehicles accessing Council's local roads. Providing indicative amounts such minus 500 does not provide the details on the extent of the issue," Cr Katris said in his Mayoral Minute.
The draft RNRP was undertaken by Transport for NSW and seeks Council feedback before the review is made to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
The RNPRP was carried out by comparing traffic volumes and speeds before and after the opening of the M8 Motorway.
The review identified four intersections being impacted since the opening of the M8 along the Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road corridor in the suburbs of Kingsgrove, Bexley and Arncliffe with recommendations of whether or not they require further investigation.
This corridor was identified as experiencing an increase in heavy vehicle volumes, on average 28 per cent in the AM peak period and 16 per cent in the PM peak as well as a slower road environment post M8 Motorway opening.
Of particular interest to Georges River Council is the Kingsgrove Road and Croydon Road intersection.
The review found that traffic volumes at the intersection have increased by 10 per cent and 13 per cent in the AM and PM peaks respectively post-opening. Travel speeds have decreased by 5km per hour eastbound and 8km per hour westbound along Stoney Creek Road at this location in the PM peak.
"Regarding an investigation into Kingsgrove Road and Croydon Road, Council requests TfNSW discuss any proposals with Council prior to finalisation," the Mayoral Minute states.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
