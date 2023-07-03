Local paddlers have done the Shire proud during last weekend's running of the fifth round of Paddle NSW's 2023 Marathon Series.
The event, hosted by the Sutherland Shire Canoe Club and based out of Burnum Burnum Reserve on the Woronora River, saw 130 paddlers register for the event in 113 craft - the biggest number of entries in the Marathon Series race this year.
Lane Cove paddler Brett Greenwood took the division 1 win in a time of 1.33.52 and after five rounds Lachlan Stokes (SSCC) is leading the series point score for the 20km Division 2.
Sutherland Shire Canoe Club had a stellar, day winning five of the 14 race divisions, with three of those winners being juniors. The other local club, Cronulla Sutherland Kayak Club, also had three divisional winners and a number of podiums.
This event was PaddleNSW's inaugural indigenous round. SSCC was honoured to host it, not only as a mark of respect and support for First Nations people generally but also to honour Burnum Burnum. The club's clubhouse is located in the park named in his honour.
The full marathon distance is 20km, or two laps of the 10km course that started and finished near the Burnum Burnum boat ramp. Competitors raced from just upstream of the Prince Edward Park footbridge to Thompson's Bay at Illawong.
There was also a five-kilometre loop and paddlers who didn't want to tackle 20km had the option of racing over their choice of 15km, 10km or 5km. Every age and ability took part, from those of 70-plus through to some just starting in the sport.
Alex Mrkonja (SSCC), who has been paddling for less than two months, paddled the three-kilometre course in 25 minutes and 21 seconds.
"Despite the wintry weather elsewhere across NSW, we had perfect paddling conditions," said the SSCC's Annette Mathews.
"There was blue sky and sunshine and compared to recent days it was a relatively warm winter morning in the Woronora Valley. However, for the one or two who went for an unplanned 'swim' the water was cold.
"A big part of the smooth running is down to the SES and our wonderful club volunteers. We couldn't run this event without all those amazing people. We would also like to thank the local Woronora community for sharing the river with us," she said.
Competitors came from across the local region as well as the south and central coasts, Canberra and Newcastle/Hunter, and from clubs across Sydney. They tackled the event in a range of craft including kayaks, canoes, surf skis, outriggers and stand-up paddleboards.
