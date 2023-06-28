St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fire & Rescue NSW's Miranda station takes delivery of new high-tech Aerial Platform

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Shire will be better protected with this new appliance at Miranda fire station. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire will be better protected with this new appliance at Miranda fire station. Picture supplied

Fire and Rescue NSW's Miranda station has a new, high-tech Aerial Platform, which will put out fires faster and reach upper floors in most apartment blocks in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.