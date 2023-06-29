A new yarning circle was opened recently at Kirinari Secondary Aboriginal Hostel, for boys at Sylvania.
Kirinari Hostel is managed by Aboriginal Hostels Limited and had no yarning circle where the people of Kirinari could gather, preserve and pass on cultural knowledge in a group setting.
The yarning circle project started in 2022 with a successful federal grant application, and was a partnership between a Caringbah Rotary Club and the Aboriginal Children's Advancement Society.
The planning stage collaboratively involved ACAS, Rotary, AHL and the La Perouse Lands Council for to provide a facility that was culturally suitable.
The driving force of the plan was Jeff Eager President of Caringbah Rotary and Robert Lindsay of Aboriginal Children's Advancement Society. Both organisations assisted in making up the shortfall of funds required to complete the project.
The yarning circle was officially opened on June 23, welcomed by Welcome to Country ceremony by Uncle Lloyd Walker, Gamay dancers and a smoking ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by Kirinari student Le Bron Benson.
The Aboriginal Children's Advancement Society also presented its semester educational awards to the Kirinari students.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
