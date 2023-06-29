Call for new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee

The fight for historic Glenlee has stepped up with Georges River Council to write to Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe seeking the granting of a new Interim Heritage Order and the provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The action has added urgency with the waterfront Lugarno property placed on the market advertised as a "clean slate" for developers.
Described as "possibly Sydney's largest remaining waterfront development site", the 25,400sqm waterfront site at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno includes a private jetty and boatshed.
Offers on the property close on July 13.
The council will ask the Minister to authorise access for the purpose of conducting necessary Aboriginal and natural heritage assessments and to provide funds to funds to cover those assessments.
And it will write to Linda Burne, Minister for Indigenous Australians and Tanya Plibersek, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water seekinginclusion of Glenlee on the National Heritage List and provision of funds towards the acquisition of the property.
The actions were outlined in Notice of Motion submitted by Cr Peter Mahoney at teh June 26 council meeting.
The council has already requested the above actions in a letter to Ms Sharpe on 18 April 2023.
A response has not been received to date.
In July 2022, Ms Burney wrote to Ms Plibersek asking if there is any Commonwealth funding available to assist the community in the acquisition of Glenlee.
Ms Plibersek replied to Ms Burney in November 2022 indicating that Glenlee is not eligible for funding under the Australian Heritage Grants program, nor does the program currently support the acquisition of property, nor are there any other Commonwealth programs that support such property purchases.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
