When the NSW Bodyboard titles wrapped up eight new State Champions were crowned, including an Australian first with Cronulla husband and wife duo Matt and Mariko Menzies standing on the dais together at Newcastle's Bar Beach .
All age winners of the event will represent Team NSW at the Australian Bodyboard Titles as part of the Australian Surfing Championships in August.
It was Mariko who has been bodyboarding for 20 years - she was a professional Bodyboarding Pro in Japan - who drew first blood in the Open Women's division before husband Matt took out the O45's Men's.
Matt said he never thought he'd be able to take the title out let alone the two of them.
"I normally just make the final and that's enough. It was really good."
Mariko, who only just got through her semi final in the small field, said they always try to inspire each other.
"We are both crazy about bodyboarding and when we both won happiness was doubled," she said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
