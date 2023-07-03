St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Menzies claim state titles

By John Veage
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:30am
2023 NSW Champions Matt and Mariko Menzies.
When the NSW Bodyboard titles wrapped up eight new State Champions were crowned, including an Australian first with Cronulla husband and wife duo Matt and Mariko Menzies standing on the dais together at Newcastle's Bar Beach .

