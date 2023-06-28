Potholes at East Heathcote present a real risk of causing damage to vehicles, particularly at night, says Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart.
Mrs Stuart met with nearby residents to discuss their concerns about the state of the section of Boronia Grove near the Heathcote Hall development site.
A resident told the Leader, "One guy has rolled his ankle, another has shredded a tyre".
Ms Stuart has written to Sutherland Shire Council requesting a timeline regarding repairs.
"There is no footpath on either side of Boronia Grove so residents, including those with prams and walking frames, say they are forced to walk on the pothole ridden road," she said.
"These aren't small potholes - they are significant in size and depth and present a real risk to motorists, particularly at night.
"I appreciate identifying and remedying potholes is a large task for every council throughout the state - including both councils in my electorate.
"However, as the Member for Heathcote it is my duty to represent my community and relay their concerns to the appropriate department, organisation or person.
"I have full faith that Sutherland Shire Council, now they have been made aware of the issues in East Heathcote, with resolve them in a timely manner.
"I'd also like to thank those residents throughout East Heathcote who took the time to contact me about the state of the local roads."
