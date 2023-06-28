St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
MP Maryanne Stuart takes up East Heathcote pothole concerns with council

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated June 29 2023 - 9:45am, first published 8:30am
Maryanne Stuart next to the largest pothole in Boronia Grove, East Heathcote. Picture supplied
Potholes at East Heathcote present a real risk of causing damage to vehicles, particularly at night, says Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

