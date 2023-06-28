St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council's big ticket infrastructure items for next 12 months

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the next stage of the Cronulla Town Centre upgrade,. Picture supplied
Artist's impression of the next stage of the Cronulla Town Centre upgrade,. Picture supplied

A $12.4 million allocation to the Cronulla mall upgrade is among big ticket items in Sutherland Shire Council's $76 million capital works program for the next 12 months, which was formally adopted at this week's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.