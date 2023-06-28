A $12.4 million allocation to the Cronulla mall upgrade is among big ticket items in Sutherland Shire Council's $76 million capital works program for the next 12 months, which was formally adopted at this week's meeting.
Work on the project is due to start in July this year.
Other major funding allocations include
The Delivery Program 2022-2026 and Operational Plan 2023/24 received unanimous support from councillors.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the funding was "informed by extensive community consultation and were designed to ensure that council's plans for the future remained closely aligned with the aspirations of local residents."
Cr Pesce said one change informed by community feedback and incorporated into the plans were steps to expedite the delivery of Gymea Bay Reserve and Baths Masterplan and upgrades.
The response to environmental challenges includes a commitment to deliver a Clean Climate Strategy, which aims for the council's operations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
A Tree and Urban Bushland Strategy outlines "practical steps council will undertake to enhance the local environmental and the liveability of communities".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
