The power of sport

By John Veage
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Beanies will be available online from all Lowes Australia stores and participating IGA Australia stores or at the markhughesfoundation.com.au. Picture John Veage
The Mark Hughes Foundation hopes to add another $3.5 million to the $24 million already raised since the NRL's Beanie for Brain Cancer Round began seven years ago with the one millionth MHF beanie set to be sold.

