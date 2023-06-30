The Mark Hughes Foundation hopes to add another $3.5 million to the $24 million already raised since the NRL's Beanie for Brain Cancer Round began seven years ago with the one millionth MHF beanie set to be sold.
Cronulla's Glenn Gorrick is one of the 60 volunteer walkers travelling from Newcastle to Manly for the Sea Eagles-Roosters game, raising awareness and money .
Gorrick started early-he decided to once again walk from Cronulla's PointsBet Stadium at 5am on Monday into the Opera House before then walking to the SCG to attend official NRL Beanies round launch for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
He wasn't alone, he was joined on his lap of Shark Park with Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta, former basketballer Shane Heal and Belinda and Vanessa Usov who lost their father to brain cancer plus John Christian and Lukas Manton who lost their uncle to Brain Cancer.
The former Police officer then continued walking up to Newcastle to meet with the 60 other walkers for the Big Three Trek group to return to Sydney arriving Sunday at the Roosters v Sea Eagles game at Brookvale- completing a 7 day 300klms journey.
Gorrick said there are a few reasons he does this walk.
" Mostly because Ive lost a lot of friends from various brain cancers- I also recently lost a good friend that's been part of our walking team-Cassandra Bennett.
" Also its been to raise much-needed funds in the fight against a hideous disease." he said
So far the group has raised $130k for the MHF and the foundation has raised over 30 million for Brain Cancer research and support.
