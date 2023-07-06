To celebrate Camp Quality's 40th anniversary, will be Woolooware's Amelia Rendell, a little girl with a big zest for life.
The eight-year-old has been part of the supportive charity that helps children and their families who are going through cancer treatment.
By giving children and their parents or carers the opportunity to connect with others and socialise with people going through similar health battles, Camp Quality is marking its milestone year by celebrating those it supports.
Amelia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three weeks of fevers, the family finally had an answer, but Amelia had to experience two years of gruelling treatment, with only one parent able permitted to be in hospital with her.
She is now cancer free. "She's doing really well," Amelia's mum Renee said. "The further we get away from the diagnosis date the more positive it is. She's building her relationships with her friends again because she missed key and large chunks of time connecting with school and activities.
"She loves drama, dancing and music. Her current obsession is soccer. During treatment, she wasn't able to play contact sport. But now she wants to get into surfing this summer. She has had to dig deep but she's determined."
Since the first camp in 1983, Camp Quality has been bringing fun, positivity, and laughter back into the lives of kids facing cancer. The charity has more than 10,000 children registered for its programs and services which are designed to support families at every stage of the cancer journey.
"Camp Quality for us has provided so many opportunities for us as a family to create new memories together," Renee said.
"They enable us to connect with other families who truly understand what we have all been through. They create such a positive environment for the kids and families. As a family we can spend quality time together without any of the worries of our day to day life. Helps us to relax and clear our minds and try wonderful new experiences together."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
