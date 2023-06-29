Updated
Ted Cary is selling the little butcher shop at Como, which has been in his family for nearly a century.
The shop in Cremona Road was opened by Mr Cary's father in 1926.
Mr Cary joined his father working there in 1947 and continued until he was 86, when ill health forced him to close the shop at the end of 2019.
Surprisingly, the shopfront with a two bedroom flat, does not appear to be heritage-listed, so could be demolished by a new owner.
However, subject to council approval, the premises could also be converted into a cafe or other business.
Mr Cary, who is much loved in the local community, is upset by some comments that have been made on social media.
"Online has gone mad," he said. "Everyone knows more about my business than they know about their own."
The property, which is owned by Mr Cary and another family member, is expected to sell for somewhere around $1.1 to $1.2 million when it is auctioned on July 15, unless sold beforehand.
The adjoining property, a home also owned by the Cary family, is being sold separately, and could go for about $1.7 to $1.8 million.
Nigel McAllister, from McGrath Sutherland Shire, said there was a lot of interest.
"There is nothing in the [butcher shop property] contract where I can see that it is heritage listed," he said.
"Personally, I think it would make a wonderful cafe.
"Whether you could do that is an investigation you would have to make with the council. That's what we are telling prospective buyers.
"It would also make a wonderful renovation project. it has a classic looking facade , and someone might be able to make a Paddington style terrace.
"It is zoned C4 Environmental Living. Pre-existing useage rights, which may have applied when the shop was still in use, may no longer be there."
The agency's promotion describes the property as "a rare market offering in an idyllic riverside locale".
"Superbly located right in the heart of Como's lifestyle amenities, this unique residence is brimming with future possibilities," the ad says.
"As well as being a great entry level option, it also presents an incredibly rare opportunity to secure a slice of local history.
"Held in the same family for almost a century, the iconic property is being offered to the market for the very first time.
"It is set on a 598qm parcel of land footsteps from the Georges River with:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
