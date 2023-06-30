A community favourite fair is back again this month, and there promises to be more items of the yesteryear than ever before.
The Zonta Club of Botany Bay runs a twice-a-year Vintage and Collectable Fair at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre, and the next one is on July 16.
Zonta assists women across several fields, including refuges, and providing more than 900 breast care cushions annually to cancer patients, and scholarships for young women. It is also supporting Project Youth's education program, and will provide tertiary scholarships for young women.
Its popular event, the fair, is a real treat for vintage lovers. From specialty books, fashionable bakelite jewellery, collectable porcelain, toys, cars and comics to high quality gold and silver jewellery, there is plenty on offer.
More than 40 traders from NSW will be there, and there is also a cafe with baked goods on site.
Open from 9am-3pm. $5 entry fee.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
