One of the first families of a new residential home for people with dementia, has officially helped welcome the new site.
Group Home Australia hosted its ribbon cutting event to swing open the doors of the facility that was designed to support people and their loved ones.
The residential properties on Raglan Road at Miranda, aims to integrate people with dementia into the community and make them feel part of their neighbourhood.
An innovative model of care, the accommodation provides six to 10 residents with 24 hours care. They get involved in many activities for social connection, including cooking, exercise, coffee catch ups and outings to the cinema.
The site also provides assistance to carers, with a free five-day dementia retreat program that is funded by the government for newly diagnosed patients.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia, and the leading cause of death for women. About 400,000-500,000 Australians are currently living with dementia, and this number is predicted to reach almost 900,000 in the next 25 years.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, contributing to approximately two-thirds of cases in Australia.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
