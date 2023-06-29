St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Carols by the Sea to return to Brighton-Le-Sands

By Jim Gainsford
June 29 2023 - 5:30pm
Carols by the Sea is traditionally held at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands in early December.
The popular Carols by the Sea will return to Brighton-Le-Sands this Christmas following a unanimous decision by Bayside Council.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

