Carols by the Sea to return to Brighton-Le-Sands

The popular Carols by the Sea will return to Brighton-Le-Sands this Christmas following a unanimous decision by Bayside Council.
The council cancelled a number of events in 2021 including its New Year's Eve fireworks and Carols by the Sea when it adopted its COVID-safe program of summer events.
The cost of Carols by the Sea was in the order of $70,000 and the New Year's Eve Fireworks $450,000, according to council figures.
Both events were not included in the council's draft 2023 schedule of events.
Brighton-Le-Sands resident, Sanjay Colaco sent letters of protest and started the petition gathering hundreds of signatures calling on the council to reinstate the Carols on the Sea event.
Last night (June 28) Bayside Council amended its 2023/24 Events Program to include the Carols by the Sea.
"We've listened to the community. Residents and visitors will again be able to enjoy this popular family event in such a picturesque foreshore location," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"In addition to Carols by the Sea, we will also continue with our three family Christmas carols and movie nights at Bexley, Wolli Creek and Botany."
Councillor Ed McDougall moved an amendment at last night's meeting to add Carols by the Sea at Brighton in the council's list of events.
"I always thought that Carols by the Sea was a really landmark event in the Bayside area," he said.
"I understand the costs associated with it but I really think it is worthwhile. It is great for local businesses because people come with the family and enjoy the Carols and then they stay on for a night out in Brighton.
"This is a special opportunity to bring the entire community together in a landmark location so I think this event should be maintained."
Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas said she did a poll on Facebook to survey support for the event and received 500 replies in two days.
"Of these 67 per cent wanted Carols by the Sea at Brighton and almost half of these did not live in Brighton, so it is a well-loved event by people all across Bayside," she said.
The date for Carols by the Sea will be announced closer to the time.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.