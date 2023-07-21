St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Health

South Eastern Local Health District medical interns pave the way forward

By Eva Kolimar
July 21 2023 - 11:30am
St George and Sutherland hospital medical interns Sam Wong and Tom Letton are among those leading the way for the next generation of doctors in NSW. Picture by Chris Lane
Junior Medical Officers are invited to develop their careers, as applications open for the NSW Health 2024 recruitment campaign.

