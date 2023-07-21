Junior Medical Officers are invited to develop their careers, as applications open for the NSW Health 2024 recruitment campaign.
Each year, NSW Health oversees a highly successful campaign for those who have completed their first two postgraduate years of medical practice. They have the opportunity to work with experienced and skilled medical professionals in clinical settings.
The recruitment campaign offers junior doctors positions in specialties including general medicine, intensive and emergency care, pain management, psychiatry and pathology.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says it is an exciting opportunity for JMOs to advance their medical careers.
"NSW employs more than 170,000 people in public hospitals across the state - making us the largest health system in Australia and an attractive choice for young doctors looking to train in a diverse range of clinical settings," he said.
"Junior Medical Officers who work in NSW Health gain valuable experience working with world-class senior clinicians, and have the opportunity to train in rotations across different settings and geographic locations, working within state-of-the-art facilities."
Medical interns Sam Wong and Tom Letton, have been learning the ropes in 2023, as they reach the halfway mark of their first year of training.
Mr Letton, 25, of Lilli Pilli, knew he always wanted to follow the medical path, and was inspired by his mother who is a GP.
"It's rewarding to make an impact on people who are less fortunate," he said. "I've had experience in Nepal, and my main interest is general practice, and emergency and palliative care."
The doctor-in-training was from the 'COVID-19 cohort', a group of trainees from the pandemic. "Learning medicine on Zoom was difficult, but I was still able to build rapport with patients," he said.
Also eventually gaining a two year contract with NSW Health following training, Ms Wong of Kyle Bay, is enjoying building her skills as a future doctor at St George Hospital.
"I did a two week placement at St Vincent's Hospital in Year 10, and that's when it all started," she said. "I've got a keen interest in paediatrics - it was my favourite rotation during medical school and I spent time in Alice Springs on a selective placement."
At the height of COVID-19 restrictions, placements were limited she said. "We didn't get as much experience in specialties as previous years did," Ms Wong said. "But I love being at St George - it's such a good teaching hospital and has a strong sense of community where I'm inspired by lead female surgeons."
Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health Michael Holland, says the NSW Government is committed to growing the health workforce of the future.
"In 2023, NSW Health employed more than 6100 Junior Medical Officers through the annual recruitment campaign and we hope to see similar results this year," Dr Holland said.
"The NSW Government is focused on supporting postgraduate education and training for the state's Junior Medical Officer's to ensure that our medical workforce has the skills to meet the changing health needs of the people of NSW."
The main round of Junior Medical Officer recruitment closes on August 8. Second round advertising will open October 3 and close January 19.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
