A new operator will take over bus services in Sutherland Shire and St George from midnight (July 1).
Transdev will end its Region 10 bus services - between the shire and Bankstown - after more than a decade.
Region 10, which has been expanded to include the former Region 5, includes Hurstville, Miranda, Cronulla and Bundeena.
A $500 million, seven-year contract for Region 10 was awarded by Transport for NSW in January this year to U-Go Mobility after a competitive bid process.
U-Go Mobility is a joint venture between Cimic Group's services company UGL and international transport operations provider Go-Ahead.
A total of 225 buses and 400 staff will provide more than 500,000 passenger journeys every weekday.
All Transdev drivers and maintenance team have been successfully redeployed on similar terms.
Transdev has many other contracts in Sydney, other parts of NSW and other states.
When it was awarded the contract, U-Go Mobility said it was committed to working with Transport for NSW to explore opportunities to introduce more zero-emission buses and predictive maintenance systems to deliver an efficient and reliable service.
Go-Ahead is the largest operator of buses in London and has transport operations in six countries, while UGL is an engineering and services provider.
Christian Schreyer, chief executive of The Go-Ahead Group, said: "We specialise in running busy bus networks in global cities, so we're delighted to be entering Sydney alongside our partner, UGL. We look forward to delivering punctual, good value buses to get Sydneysiders on their way each day, with outstanding customer service".
UGL managing director Doug Moss, said: "UGL is keeping Australia moving through our involvement in rail, tram and light rail operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra. We're pleased to add Sydney bus operations to our portfolio and we're looking forward to combining our local transport know-how with Go Ahead's international expertise to provide a quality service for the people of South and South West Sydney."
Transdev NSW managing director Robert Macey said he was "incredibly proud" of his team's service across many years.
"We've always been committed to safety, reliability, and customer service," he said.
"We are also grateful for the support and partnership of our communities and customers during this time.
"We've been working closely with U-Go Mobility and Transport for NSW for several months to make the transition as seamless as possible for customers.
"I thank our customers for being a part of your lives for the last two decades, helping you get to school, work and study.
"And I thank our incredible team for keeping our communities moving since the early 1990s."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
