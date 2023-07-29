St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Marton Public School prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marton Public School pupils Boston, Reid, Macey and Chloe with one of the first teachers, Claudia Dixon, and Principal Jodie MacDonald ahead of the school's 50th birthday. Picture John Veage
Marton Public School pupils Boston, Reid, Macey and Chloe with one of the first teachers, Claudia Dixon, and Principal Jodie MacDonald ahead of the school's 50th birthday. Picture John Veage

At Marton Public School's 25th anniversary, a time capsule containing unknown objects was buried on school grounds. Now at its 50th anniversary, the mysterious piece of history will be unearthed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.