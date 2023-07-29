At Marton Public School's 25th anniversary, a time capsule containing unknown objects was buried on school grounds. Now at its 50th anniversary, the mysterious piece of history will be unearthed.
The primary school at Engadine is preparing to host a celebration of 50 years of teaching and learning. On August 12, it will have an open day and gala dinner organised by the P&C.
School Principal Jody MacDonald says highlights will include a photographic memorabilia display, classroom tours, band and choir performances, and the opening of the time capsule - with a little help from ANSTO welders.
"We don't know the contents - there is talk from community members that there may be some old photos, letters and maybe an old uniform in there," she said.
"For those students who cannot attend the day, we will have the items displayed in the library for one week after the event."
After the capsule is unearthed, items from 2023 will be buried for another 25 years. "We are starting to think what we could put in there, "Mrs MacDonald said. "Perhaps this newspaper article."
One of the most significant transformations in the school's history has been the design progression of the school uniform. From brown and yellow, to navy and lime green, the colours represent a brighter and contemporary look. The uniform has been changed twice, but its logo 'strive to be my best' has remained the same.
Woronora Heights mother Tammy Hadenham will mark her former school's milestone birthday alongside her daughter Macey, who is in year 1 at the school.
"I love Marton Public because it's such a small nice community school," Mrs Hadenham said. "We wanted to continue the family tradition because I've got fond memories of being part of school performances, which my daughter now loves."
Mrs Hadenham's sister Jodie Tyndall also attended the school, and works in the after school care. Her daughter Olive is in Kindergarten this year.
"I loved the school discos and going on camps," Mrs Tyndall said. "I also think this uniform is a big improvement - it's very classy."
There will be school tours at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm starting at the library, band and choir performances at 11am, a P&C sausage sizzle and cake stall from 10am, a time capsule opening at 1.30pm in the hall and a library memorabilia display until 2pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
