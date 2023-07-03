St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sylvania Heights FC showcase their pioneer women

By John Veage
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 12:00pm
Carol Askew (centre) with other pioneering women football players from Sylvania Heights FC with Mayor Pesce and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos. Picture John Veage
Sylvania Heights Football club have honoured their pioneer women players, officials and volunteers during female football week.

