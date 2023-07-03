Sylvania Heights Football club have honoured their pioneer women players, officials and volunteers during female football week.
Female Football Week is a nation-wide initiative aimed at promoting female participation and celebrating the contributions of women and girls across all parts of the game.
Formed officially in 1956, 'The home of the mighty trees' club was known as Sylvania Heights Sports Club.
Matches were originally played on the Canberra road oval and as the area developed and the club grew, two fields were developed on the current site in Box Road.
From six teams in 1959, the club has continued to grow and many Sylvania players have represented Sutherland Shire at both junior and senior levels.
On Saturday it was fitting in a Women's World Cup year that the club unveiled its new female sub-committee and celebrated female football week.
All female games started from 8am with a presentation where pioneer woman players and coaches from 1984, like Life Member Carol Askew, were acknowledged.
Carol, who is 73, is Australia's oldest registered female football player and strapped on her boots once more in the Sutherland Shire Football Association's Over 39's competition.
"I've been fortunate to have such a fantastic time playing soccer so that's why I'm still playing," she said.
"Football gets you out there and away from the everyday pressures and stresses of the world.
"When you're training, you forget everything else, you are with a different group of people you don't often see every day who have a different outlook on things and that automatically gets you into another zone."
Askew was also part of the club's first ever women's competitive team such has been her devotion and dedication to the club and the female game.
The 73-year-old has also enjoyed seeing the female game develop in leaps and bounds and cannot wait to see what else the future holds for the women's game.
She' is the clubs first ever female footballer to have achieved 25 years of service as well as a Life Member and a legend that Sylvania Heights FC are incredibly proud of.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.