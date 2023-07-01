Weekly Wrap: Butcher shop for sale, carols return and young artist shines

Hello readers,
Making news this week, well-known former Como butcher Ted Cary, who after hanging up his apron a couple of years ago, has now decided to sell the business.
The shop in Cremona Road was opened by Mr Cary's father in 1926.
Mr Cary joined his father working there in 1947 and continued until he was 86, when ill health forced him to close the shop at the end of 2019.
Surprisingly, the shopfront with a two bedroom flat, does not appear to be heritage-listed, so could be demolished by a new owner.
However, subject to council approval, the premises could also be converted into a cafe or other business.
In other news, Carols by the Sea is set to return to Brighton-Le-Sands this Christmas following a unanimous decision by Bayside Council.
The council cancelled a number of events in 2021 including its New Year's Eve fireworks and Carols by the Sea when it adopted its COVID-safe program of summer events.
Brighton-Le-Sands resident, Sanjay Colaco sent letters of protest and started the petition gathering hundreds of signatures calling on the council to reinstate the Carols on the Sea event.
"We've listened to the community. Residents and visitors will again be able to enjoy this popular family event in such a picturesque foreshore location," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"In addition to Carols by the Sea, we will also continue with our three family Christmas carols and movie nights at Bexley, Wolli Creek and Botany."
It was also announced late last week that a new operator would take over bus services in Sutherland Shire and St George from July 1.
Region 10, which has been expanded to include the former Region 5, includes Hurstville, Miranda, Cronulla and Bundeena.
A $500 million, seven-year contract for Region 10 was awarded by Transport for NSW in January this year to U-Go Mobility after a competitive bid process.
U-Go Mobility is a joint venture between Cimic Group's services company UGL and international transport operations provider Go-Ahead.
In local education news, an era is ending at Shire Christian School with 42-year administration officer Carol Guest planning to call it a day.
She is the longest serving employee of the co-educational high school at Barden Ridge.
Leader reporter Eva Kolimar wrote: As excited as students are to wrap up Term 2, Mrs Guest naturally has mixed feelings about her retirement. A sense of readiness combined with a little sadness, yet as the saying goes, time flies when you're having fun.
"It has been a great place to work," Mrs Guest said. "I have just loved the school, loved the people I've worked with...it's felt like family here."
I'll finish this week with a spot of fantastic news ...
Inspired by Australia's oldest portrait prize, the Archibald Prize, the Young Archie competition invites young artists aged five to 18 from across Australia to submit a portrait of someone who is special to them and plays a special role in their life.
For Jasmine the choice was an easy one - her friend Nevaeh, which has won the competition's 13 to 15 years ago category.
In her submission, Jasmine said, "Nevaeh is a very close friend of mine. She has been a true inspiration to me. She came from a very disadvantaged environment during her young childhood; however, she remains kind toward others and optimistic and hopeful about her new future in Sydney."
The Young Archie 2023 competition attracted more than 3,400 artworks from across Australia.
As always, I urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And once again, thanks to you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
