Save Our Suburb say Kogarah businesses

Standing on death row.
This is how landlord Steve Bouzanis describes his row of empty shops in Kogarah's CBD.
Mr Bouzanis has been trying without success to lease his two shops at 11 Montgomery Street for the past two years.
He blames this on the impact on failed council and government policies.
"They have shut everything in Kogarah," Mr Bouzanis said.
"The council has gone to Hurstville and the State Government has moved the courts to Sutherland," he said.
"Before they shut the courts about 4,000 people a week used to walk past my shops. This went down to about 500 a week.
"Since council amalgamations they have done nothing for Kogarah.
"They gave all the parking in Montgomery Street to the police. No one can park. The ANZ and Westpac branches have closed.
"There's supposed to be 1,000 people working in the St George building but they are all working from home.
"Business used to be excellent but since they closed the court business has gone down 80 per cent. Business has never been as bad."
Mr Bouzanis said he has bills for $45,000 in land tax and $10,000 to $12,000 in rates.
"This year I had to borrow money to pay the rates," he said.
"I can't afford to pay the rates next year.
"I couldn't sell the property because no-one would buy it.
"The council is doing nothing for Kogarah. They are scaring business away. They should do something for the area.
"We have federal and state politicians with their offices in Kogarah. Can't they see what is happening to business?
"Do something with the council chambers. Bring back the courts.
"We need parking. If they don't do something we will die. Kogarah is on death row," Mr Bouzanis said.
Megan Barker, who owns Aangela's Florist on Railway Parade said lack of parking is the main issue for the Kogarah Central Business District.
"Business is quiet and the reason is there's no parking.
"Business came back after COVID but now we are losing business again.
"There are empty shops everywhere," said Megan who was president of the now defunct Kogarah Chamber of Commerce.
"The council rangers drive by and are very quick to book you if you do the wrong thing but other people park in the main street all day and nothing happens.
"It is hurting our businesses. We are small speciialst shops that need a high turnover of parking.
"The rangers need to monitor the parking on foot and not be so gung-ho with drive-by cameras.
"We would like the council to pay a bit more attention to Kogarah," she said
"We have been forgotten by the council since amalgamation. Absolutely."
The St George Business Chamber launched its Buy Local campaign in 2018 to encourage businesses and consumes to support locally owned businesses.
COVID closely followed with some local small businesses reporting downturns of up to 60 per cent.
While many have come back they now face increasing interest rates and a downturn in consumer spending.
St George Business Chamber president Allan Zreik said he is not sure what the council would do to help local small businesses.
"Small business is struggling," he said. "It's very hard to exist anymore, unfortunately. As well as Kogarah, shops are closing in Hurstville on Forest Road next to the railway station and next to the post office.
"Looking back, I remember the small corner shops, the hardware shops and the independent service stations. They have all gone."
Kogarah is one of Georges River Council's central business districts and Council is committed to developing it into a vibrant economic and health district as part of Pillar3 (Our Economy) in the Community Strategic Plan.
Recently, Council held its third annual Un[contained] Arts Festival which attracted40,000 visitors over three days from 23-25 June.
The former Kogarah City Council Civic Centre and Chambers, located on 2 BelgraveStreet, is fully tenanted on all floors except the top floor which is currently on the market. Council is committed to supporting local businesses and has a free online directory providing resources, news and tools to help our business community.
Businesses are encouraged to register to the Georges River Business platform to stay up to date with available services, including grants and support from the State Government. Register via georgesriverbusiness.com.au/
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
