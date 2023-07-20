A new and free support group to help people navigate the aged care sector is being offered by a community church.
Leading the outreach program is Cathy Monro, who recently completed doctoral research that highlighted aged care policy reform and its effects on governance, operations and consumers.
With experience in the sector, Ms Monro has taken her studies, also inspired by personal experience, and turned it into an initiative run through Carlton-Kogarah Baptist Church.
Ms Monro is a former director of a residential aged care non-profit provider, and was also most recently a carer for her late mother.
"The whole course of my PhD journey was at same time I had to care for my mother in the aged care system," she said. "It gave me a level of insight into how aged care reforms affect people who deliver and receive service."
She realised a significant gap existed in a lack of mutual understanding from stakeholders of aged care - government, providers, and consumers. These 'missing links' prompted her to launch the support group.
"One of my research topics was looking at history of aged care policy, and how it developed," Ms Monro said. "I found that churches were the support system in place for vulnerable older people who didn't have family support or had social welfare available at the time. The first government policy in aged care came in 1954, so I researched from Federation to that date."
She said there were many challenges people faced in the aged care system, and didn't know where to go for support. One is keeping up with changes within policy, she said.
Reforms within the aged care sector, which came into effect earlier this month, include legislation to implement a registered nurse to be rostered in a nursing home 24/7, along with $11.3 billion in Federal Government funding for pay increases for nurses and carers.
"With the new minimum staffing requirement coming in, many can't keep up with changes - both providers who give care and consumers who receive care," she said.
"From my experience in navigating the system, I also wanted to create a forum for people to unite and talk about their problems they face in supporting loved ones. When people talk about shared experiences often they find solutions. Providing the platform will give them that opportunity, and COVID-10 has amplified gaps in policy making and the critical importance of human interaction."
Ms Monro is trialling the idea to see its level of need. It starts on the first and third Monday of the month, from August 7, 10am-1pm.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.