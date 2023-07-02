Cronulla Chamber of Commerce is locked in battle with the council and apartment owners over proposed new footpaths in Surf Lane.
The lane, which runs behind shops in the mall, is principally used for deliveries, garbage collection and other services, while providing some parking.
Sutherland Shire Council is proposing new footpaths on the eastern side, saying the lane has "become a key area for pedestrian access, with new developments, cafes and restaurants facing the laneway".
Seven parking spaces will be removed, with some extra parking to be provided nearby. The plans do not provide for a continuous footpath.
The chamber of commerce has gathered 150 signatures on a petition opposing the plans.
The chamber says the changes would have a significant impact upon businesses through the removal of car spaces and loading zones, and the most impacted would be businesses in the mall who don't have vehicle access from the front.
"What they are planning creates more places where pedestrians and traffic will conflict", the petition reads, adding that "residents seeking the changes already have safe and ample footpath access from Gerrale Street".
Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic fears the community consultation process, which ended on June 30, may be "a sham" because a councillor told a meeting the project was definitely going ahead.
Another councillor has been assured by staff no decision has been made and the matter will go to the council's traffic committee and then the full council.
Resident Paul Stebbing said Surf Lane was the only CBD road in the shire on which pedestrians were forced to walk on it.
"The narrow lane is congested with delivery vehicles, visitors unnecessarily looking for a parking space and pedestrians trying to navigate their way," he said. "It's dangerous.
"The single file pedestrian footpath is mostly only 90cm wide and, in parts, is blocked by light poles. It slopes and is awkward. The Australian Standard footpath width is 120 cm with many footpaths at 150cm.
"Older people, those less mobile, disabled and young mums with pram and children in tow are particularly vulnerable. Wet weather is a gamble no one should be forced to take. This is a very reasonable proposal."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
