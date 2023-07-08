Kogarah Clubhouse's new catering partner

Kogarah Clubhouse has welcomed the catering team from St George Motor Boat Club who have taken over their Blake Street Kitchen premises.
The area has been renamed 'Railway Pde' to reflect Kogarah Clubhouse's central location.
Kogarah Club's general manager Grant Amer welcomed the catering team from St George Motor Boat Club.
"We look forward to this excting cooperative venture and are confident members and guests will be pleased with the new menu.
"We are continually looking to improve the offerings for our members and welcome the team from St George Motorboat Club and are looking to working together as a team," Mr Amer said.
This will be the third catering operation for the St George Motor Boat Club which also runs the catering at its own premises and at the Georges River 16ft Sailing Club.
St George Motor Boat Club chief executive officer Adrian Vermeulen said, "The St George Motor Boat Club Team are very excited about the joint venture at Kogarah Clubhouse with new menu new, specials and new promotions.
"Our chefs and staff have been preparing for a while now and cannot wait to start. We look forward to providing our high standard of food and service to all Kogarah Clubhouse members and few of our own."
The new Railway Pde menu will boast strong seafood elements combined with a classic Australian menu.
Chef's specialities include lobster and oysters as well as the Australian staples.
Railway Pde will also have specialty nights such as Rib night, Pizza/Pasta, Parmi and Rump nights with lunch specials Monday to Thursday.
There will be a cooked breakfast from 8am with $3.50 coffee and $9 coffee, egg and bacon roll special.
Kogarah Clubhouse members will continue to earn bonus points with every purchase at the new Railway Pde and points may also be redeemed for purchases.
There will be a Bottomless Brunch including share plates and bottomless cocktails, bubbles and domestic beer from 11am to 1pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting 14 July. The cost is $68 per person with bookings essential.
Railway Pde will also over a variety of Lunch and Dinner specials Monday to Thursday. Lunch Specials are from 11.30am to 3pm and are $17.90. Dinner Specials are from 5pm and are $18.90.
Kogarah Clubhouse's popular Pearl Asian Eating House is offering its popular banquet and yum cha choices as well as a menu showcasing authentic Asian flavours with a contemporary, modern twist.
The Clubhouse Bar and Sports Lounge continue to operate as usual.
Details: Kogarah Clubhouse, 252-258 Railway Parade, Kogarah. Phone: (02) 9587 8533
