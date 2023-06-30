Part of De La Salle College Cronulla's celebration of NAIDOC Week involved a visit from Aunty Barb Simms from the La Perouse Community.
Aunty Barb met and yarned with students of First Nations Heritage at the school including Lara Pavlovich.
Lara has a Wiradjuri Heritage from Cowra and was keen to show Aunty Barbara her Visual Art and Design/ Technology HSC projects.
Her artwork is a portrait of Sir Douglas Nicholls, a famous Yorta Yorta Man from the Murray Valley.
"I was really impressed by his rise from VFA great, to Sharman troop boxer, to church leader, to knighthood and onto being the First State Governor of Indigenous origin", Lara said.
"His story is a great example of resilience and determination in the face of discrimination and disadvantage."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
