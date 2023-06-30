Welcome to Graceland at Brighton-Le-Sands, where this father and son duo are ready to rock the stage in their double Elvis get-up.
Elvis tribute artists Paul and Anthony Fenech are rehearsing for a major production that will shine the stage spotlight on one of the world's biggest musical performers in history.
On August 12, the 'Biggest Elvis Show on Earth' will be held at Darling Harbour Theatre, starring the St George leads, in full leather and sparkle galore.
The aim is break the Guinness World Record, set in Melbourne, for the greatest number of performers on stage. Melbourne hit 108 people in 2022 but Sydney hopes to smash it with 115 on stage.
There under the glaring lights, the pair will perform alongside Artificial Intelligence (AI) displayed on huge screens, giving the audience a visual treat of having a 'real' Elvis on stage.
Anthony, who is based in Melbourne, will play a young Elvis, and his dad Paul, an older Elvis.
A two-time Ultimate Elvis Champion, Paul has a 26 years' experience paying tribute to the king.
A second-generation Elvis tribute artist, Anthony is following in the footsteps of his father Paul who will play Elvis from the Vegas era crooning classics Suspicious Minds, My Way, and Burnin' Love.
Anthony will be singing some of Elvis's best known hits including Don't Be Cruel, Heartbreak Hotel and Jailhouse Rock.
Bringing the King of rock 'n' roll back into beat, the duo are in the midst of practicing their best poses and vocals.
There are estimated to be 30,000 Elvis impersonators in the world but these two are a rare find.
"We don't call ourselves impersonators anymore - we're Elvis tribute artists," Paul, 55, said. We are the only father and son Elvis tribute acts in the world.
"I grew up listening to Elvis. Dad had all the records and albums. He used to joke around and pretend to be Elvis at home, moving his legs like him.
"One day I went to see a show at an Elvis-themed restaurant and they asked me to get up a sing a song."
Anthony, 27, has been donning Elvis attire for about six years.
"I've grown up watching dad, going to his shows over the years - it's always been part of my life," he said.
"The movie was a good way to get Elvis back into the spotlight. It took it to new levels and brought in the younger generation. That's starting to show in our shows, we're getting such a younger audience."
This music spectacular was created by Australian singer songwriter John St Peeters and is brought to the concert stage by Australian performer and producer, former 70's heartthrob and Number 96 star, Marty Rhone.
"The show is massive, production is huge, and audio visual will have unseen footage of Elvis, which I'm really excited about," Paul said.
"As a seasoned performer I have performed all around the world at major events, but I' have never done anything this big. Especially performing with my son."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
