Sans Souci community garden founder recognised

Andrea Jackson, the founder of the Sans Souci Veggie Patch community garden, was recognised for her community work at Bayside Council's June 28 meeting.
Andrea started the Sans Souci Veggie Patch community garden at Bona Park in 2018 with a group of friends.
The garden is a great way to meet other residents and learn about growing vegetables, worm farms and composting.
Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry presented Andrea with a certificate and thanked her for the outstanding dedication and valuable contribution she has made in the running of the Sans Souci Veggie Patch.
"Community gardens are more than just places where food is grown, they are transformative spaces where people socialise, learn, share and connect with nature and their local community," Cr Curry said.
There are currently five community gardens in Bayside and anyone interested in starting a community garden can find more information on Council's website.
