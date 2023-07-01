St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sans Souci community garden founder recognised

July 2 2023 - 8:00am
Volunteers tend the Sans Souci Veggie Patch community garden at Bona Park. Picture: Facebook
Andrea Jackson, the founder of the Sans Souci Veggie Patch community garden, was recognised for her community work at Bayside Council's June 28 meeting.

